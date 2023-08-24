Trish Munro, Livermore
1. What is food insecurity?
Food insecurity sounds like a long way to say hunger. But hunger is about lack of food. Insecurity is much more. People who have food today but aren’t sure where their next meal—or their children’s next meal—is coming from experiencing food insecurity.
2. Why should I care?
There is, in every religion, a moral imperative to provide for those in need. But there are more pragmatic reasons as well. When everyone’s basic needs are met, everyone benefits because the community is safer and more secure. When children are secure, they learn better. When adults are secure, they are able to do their jobs better. All of which leads to communities that thrive.
3. How many people in Alameda County are experiencing food insecurity?
The Alameda County Food Bank estimates that one in four people in Alameda County experience food insecurity.
4. Is the situation improving?
Despite improvements in the economy and better job prospects, the situation is worse than it was prior to the pandemic. Why? Housing instability—another source of insecurity around a basic need—is worse. During the pandemic, state and federal funding supported people in meeting their basic needs. Costs of food, housing, and gas have risen.
5. What’s being done?
The Alameda County Food Bank has distributed 52 million pounds of food (of which 23.6 million pounds are fresh fruits and vegetables) in the past year. This is almost double the pre-pandemic quantity of 28 million pounds. Some of these are home-delivered, part of a program begun during the pandemic to help those who are unable to pick up food. The network of food distribution agencies has grown from under 300 to around 400. Good news: more groups working toward food security. Bad news: the need for more groups.
6. What can be done to help?
The answer is always the same: give money (donate), give time (volunteer), raise your voice (advocate). Here are three donation links to start with:
Alameda County Food Bank: https://www.accfb.org/emergency/
Open Heart Kitchen: https://www.openheartkitchen.org/donate/
Tri-Valley Haven: https://trivalleyhaven.org/get-involved/