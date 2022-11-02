Laning Thompson, Livermore
What makes you think there will be less traffic and congestion from this affordable housing project if it’s moved across the street but incorporates 100 more apartments?
Laning Thompson, Livermore
What makes you think there will be less traffic and congestion from this affordable housing project if it’s moved across the street but incorporates 100 more apartments?
Why do you think a great park will magically appear if your chosen candidates are elected? The project as planned cannot be moved, because that would mean completely starting over again with environmental tests, developer contract, etc. -- even if an adequate site were available, which it isn’t. So instead of a nice park, we’d just have asphalt in that space for another ten years or so. And the Parks Department is unwilling to build or maintain a park of that size in that area anyway.
Are you wondering why Judge Markman ruled that Move Eden Housing had to post a $500K bond for its litigation against the City and Eden Housing? Well, that’s because there’s been a state law regarding delaying affordable housing projects with lawsuits on the books since 1982: https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes_displaySection.xhtml?lawCode=CCP&sectionNum=529.2
