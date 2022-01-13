Terry Miller, Livermore
What is the quid quo pro in politics? "Nobody does something for nothing."
There is always the deal involved. What is the deal? Here's the $1.9 million and then down the line it will be forgiven; here's the $1.9 million no interest; or here's the $1.9 million low interest; or maybe some promise that is entirely different.
What is Presidio's part of the deal behind closed doors? Is it of equal value? But the deal is not always of equal value.
I don't have trust in the City Council. What you have done to our downtown or better yet haven't done for our downtown is a tragedy.
The hole you are digging for us is getting deeper, and I fear the unknown consequences. The known consequences are frightening enough.
Quid pro quo:
What is our benefit from handing $2 million to a builder for a valet parking for a hotel that is problematic?