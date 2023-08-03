Jan Brovont, Livermore
“If it be asked, what is the most sacred duty and the greatest source of our security in a Republic? The answer would be, an inviolable RESPECT FOR THE CONSTITUTION AND LAWS”, the first growing out of the last... A sacred respect for the constitutional law is the vital principle, the sustaining energy of a free government, said Alexander Hamilton (11 January 1755 or 1757 – 12 July 1804). Hamilton was a Founding Father of the United States, chief staff aide to General George Washington, one of the most influential interpreters and promoters of the U.S. Constitution, the founder of the nation’s financial system, a system of tariffs, and friendly trade relations with Britain. He led the Federalist Party, created largely in support of his views; he was opposed by the Democratic-Republican Party, led by Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, which despised Britain and feared that Hamilton’s policies of a strong central government would weaken the American commitment to Republicanism. He was the founder of the Federalist Party, the world’s first voter-based political party, the Father of the United States Coast Guard, and the founder of The New York Post.
As the first Secretary of the Treasury, Hamilton was the primary author of the economic policies of the George Washington administration. Hamilton took the lead in the funding of the states’ debts by the Federal government, the establishment of a national bank, a system of tariffs, and friendly trade relations with Britain. He was the son-in-law of Philip Schuyler and was killed by Aaron Burr. Who was an American politician and lawyer who served as the third vice president of the United States from 1801 to 1805. His legacy is defined by his famous personal conflict with Alexander Hamilton that culminated with Burr killing Hamilton in a duel in 1804, while Burr was vice president. Source: Wikipedia & Wikiquote.org.