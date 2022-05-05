Owen Brovont, Livermore
I have decided that rather than offer my thoughts about current issues plaguing Livermore, I would offer instructional comments from recognizable leaders from the past. Considering the contemporary situation in America, contemplating these comments is highly recommended. Read them several times.
"Patriotism" means to stand by the country. It does NOT mean to stand by the President, or any other public official save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country. It is patriotic to support him insofar as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise he fails in his duty to stand by the country." Teddy Roosevelt
The bureaucracy: "Behind the ostensible government sits enthroned an invisible government owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people. To destroy this invisible government, to befoul the unholy alliance between corrupt business and corrupt politics is the first task of the statesmanship of today."
Teddy Roosevelt, 1906
"If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be."
Thomas Jefferson
"But she goes not abroad, in search of monsters to destroy. She is the well-wisher to the freedom and independence of all. She is the champion and vindicator only of her own."
John Quincy Adams, speaking of America in 1821
"Let your gun therefore be the constant companion of your walks."
Thomas Jefferson - August 19, 1785, in a letter to Peter Carr
"Today, we need a nation of Minutemen, who are not only prepared to take arms, but citizens who regard the preservation of freedom as the basic purpose of their daily lives, and who are willing to consciously work and sacrifice for that freedom."
John Fitzgerald Kennedy
"That rifle hanging on the wall of the working-class flat or laborer’s cottage is the symbol of democracy. It is our job to see that it stays there."
George Orwell
"A system of licensing and registration is the perfect device to deny gun ownership to the bourgeoisie."
Vladimir Lenin
"A sword never kills anybody; it's a tool in the killer's hand."
Seneca (the Younger) 4 BC – 64 AD, A Roman orator, statesman, philosopher.
"Life is tough. Life is tougher if you're stupid."
John Wayne