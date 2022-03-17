Andrew Li, Pleasanton
My name is Andrew Li, and I am a longtime Pleasanton resident, and I am writing a letter to the editor to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease. I have a personal connection with this disease as my grandmother was diagnosed with it and it has impacted my family greatly over the years. Before my grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's she took care of me and helped my parents raise me. When I was little, she would go on walks with me out in the park and watch me play in the playground and watch cartoons even when she did not understand the language. I then remember her gradually becoming less active and seeing her sitting in her chair more often. She would then go out less and my grandfather took a more active role in raising me.
I remember a specific moment when my family was on vacation on a cruise, and we were exploring the ship and my parents got anxious for some reason. They took me to the front of the ship in an open room and told us to wait nearby while they tended to something related to my grandmother. It was only many years later that I realized that my grandmother had gotten lost, and she had wandered into the engine room of the ship. It was a scary moment for my family because at this point, we knew she had dementia and we feared she may have fallen overboard. Her condition eventually had deteriorated so badly that my parents and my grandmother could not take care of her, and she went back to China to be with family there. She eventually passed away in 2012 with all of us beside her.
I am currently a student in college and am hoping to become a physician in the future. I am also currently a part of a research lab investigating molecular mechanisms of Alzheimer's involving the Tau protein. As of this moment there is a spending bill in the House of Representatives that would help increase funding for Alzheimer's research by $289 million. I would hope that any readers would join me in encouraging Congressman Swalwell in supporting this critical funding necessary in advancing treatments for Alzheimer’s.