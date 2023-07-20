Andrew Li, Pleasanton
My name is Andrew Li and I am a longtime Pleasanton resident, and current college student at UC Berkeley. I am writing a letter to the editor to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s Disease and highlight recent developments that are really encouraging. I have a personal connection with this disease as my Grandmother was diagnosed with it and it has impacted my family greatly over the years. Before my Grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s she took care of me and helped my parents raise me. When I was little she would go on walks with me out in the park and watch me play in the playground and watch cartoons even when she did not understand the language. I then remember her gradually becoming less active and seeing her sitting in her chair more often. She would then go out less and my grandfather took a more active role in raising me. Since then, me and my family have been actively kept up with efforts to slow the progression of the disease.