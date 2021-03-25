Karen Sweet, Livermore
It is not accurate to say that “low-value, harmful grazing” (noted in a Mailbox letter, March 18) exists in North Livermore or California.
Grazing is not low value nor harmful to the landscape, but is required to sustain wildlife habitat, even in North Livermore. In a recent conversation with a US Geological Survey scientist, I was reminded that this region is home to the largest population of golden eagles in the world. “Eagles don’t forage where there isn’t grazing,” he stated.
The Sweet Ranch appreciates the March 18 article describing California Rangeland Trusts’ efforts to conserve the multiple values of working ranches in Livermore Valley. The NextEra projects testify to the high value cattle ranching provides to the landscape. The regulatory agencies utilize project permitting and mitigation to ensure valuable rangeland natural resources are protected, managed and even enhanced with ecosystem services provided by ranchers. The agencies signed the California Rangeland Conservation Coalition’s Rangeland Resolution, which “recognizes that the health of these rangelands and the diversity of species they support are largely due to grazing and other land stewardship practices of the ranchers that own and manage them.”
The resolution is affirmed by environmental and agricultural organizations, academia, and state and federal agencies. (carangeland.org) Alameda County Resource Conservation District, City of Livermore, County of Alameda, and California Rangeland Trust are signatories to the Resolution. The ranching community is proud of this heritage and recognition of ranching enterprises and families.
Ranching, whether cattle, sheep or goats requires individuals who choose to be ranchers and land caregivers, thereby benefitting the Tri-Valley community of people and ecosystems. Sixty-two percent of California is rangeland. The California Rangeland Trust and the California Rangeland Conservation Coalition work to conserve and enhance the ecological values and economic viability of California’s working rangelands.
I encourage interested readers to visit rangelandtrust.org and carangeland.org to learn more about ranching and rangeland ecosystem services. It’s spring, a great time to view the ecosystem services provided by high-value and beneficial ranching. The green hills and pastures in the Tri-Valley are managed primarily by local ranchers.
What value do you place on this service?