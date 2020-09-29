Janeen Rubino-Brumm, Pleasanton
I have lived in Pleasanton for 28 years and love this city. I am writing to show my support for Randy Brown for Pleasanton City Council. Randy is a kind, compassionate, smart, and community-oriented family man. One of the many things I respect most about Randy is that he is a man of service, to his country and to his city. You would be hard pressed to find a local nonprofit that Randy hasn’t supported, either by volunteering or sponsoring and attending fundraising events. He is also a Rotarian, which is another level of service to his community!
Randy is a small-business owner, so he understands the needs and priorities of our small businesses, and he understands the value they bring to our community. He will no doubt look at all sides of every issue, listen to community members, and make sound decisions. He will bring a new and dynamic presence to our city council. I hope you will join me in voting for Randy.