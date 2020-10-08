Nancy Pennell, Pleasanton
I am a 33-year resident of Pleasanton and have known Randy Brown for nine years, serving on the Rotary Board with him for much of that time.
His effective leadership, honesty, fairness, and enthusiasm for rolling up his sleeves to get things done are qualities we need in community leaders. That’s why I’m voting for Randy for city council.
His vast experience in our community has given him keen insight into critical issues we face and what it takes to solve them. His understanding of the complexities of affordable housing projects will benefit our workforce, veterans and the disabled. As a strong advocate for public safety, he will strive to maintain and improve our high-quality agencies without needless experimenting that wastes time and money.
During this time of uncertainty and hardship, Randy understands what our community needs and how to fill those needs. For Pleasanton to remain the vibrant, prosperous city we love, please join me in voting for Randy Brown.