Dick Stafford, Pleasanton
Randy Brown loves and cares about Pleasanton, and he has made it his priority to reach out to our citizens to understand their concerns and interests.
As a successful small businessman, Randy recognizes the need for thoughtful growth and development that will keep our economy strong while maintaining the ‘friendly, small-town' environment so valued by our city. He has a good understanding of the critical issues facing Pleasanton particularly in areas of affordable housing and traffic and has the experience and knowledge to offer realistic solutions.
He is a strong supporter of our police department and has voiced that support in recent community forums. Additionally, he recognizes opportunities for improvement, such as adding more resources to address complex issues like mental health.
I have known Randy for 10 years and worked with him on many Rotary and nonprofit activities. Randy has been involved and active in our community since the day he arrived and is a high-energy, ‘get it done’ guy.
Randy has strong critical thinking skills. When working on a project he takes time to listen, research, and consider all points of view before he acts. All good traits for a city councilor.
Please cast your vote for Randy Brown.