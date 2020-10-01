Jill Buck, Pleasanton
I was dismayed to see candidates for mayor and Pleasanton City Council vilify our local Chamber of Commerce and insinuate that affiliation with the chamber is a negative. My nonprofit organization is a member of the chamber, as are Open Heart Kitchen, Valley Humane Society, Agape Villages and many more. My plumber, my hair stylist, and the hospital are also active members of the chamber. All my favorite restaurants – Eddie Papa’s, SideTrack, Experience Burma, Sultan’s Kebab, and the Hopyard – are chamber members. Some of the biggest supporters of the Pleasanton Partnerships in Education Foundation are chamber members, as well.
We look to our chamber board members to work on programs and resources that will help all businesses in town, and they work tirelessly to help us even while they are trying to keep their own businesses solvent.
Randy Brown is chair of the chamber board, and the road to that position is paved with self-sacrifice, dedication, countless volunteer hours, and a laser-focus on the local businesses that provide jobs, services, and a vital tax base for our city. Randy has worked diligently throughout the pandemic on initiatives to save as many small businesses as possible. Each of those businesses represents the hopes and dreams of the residents who run them, and Randy cares about each one as if we were his family.
There are a lot of self-employed people in Pleasanton who help make this city great. The chamber is the champion of those entrepreneurs, and we chose Randy Brown as our chair for 2020.
I also choose Randy Brown for Pleasanton City Council in 2020, and I hope you will too.