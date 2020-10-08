Bill Evans, Pleasanton
I am writing in support of Randy Brown for city council.
I have known Randy for six years. He is an exceptionally caring and giving person. He is charitable with is time and can be found volunteering at many events where people are there to serve others in need. Randy is a great listener and a thoughtful decision maker, and he has the ethical backbone to do what is right, even when nobody is looking.
One of the many reasons I support Randy is because the State of California requires Pleasanton to zone for more high-density housing. He wants to do it smart, so that it gives Pleasanton more control and fewer legal battles.
As a 25-year Pleasanton resident, I ask you to join me in voting for Randy Brown for city council.