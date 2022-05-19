Mark Triska, Livermore
Please join me in voting to re-elect Dennis Gambs to the Zone 7 Board of Directors on June 7. I have known Dennis for some time, both as a professional civil engineer and as the current Zone 7 Board Member. His professional knowledge and background give Dennis a better understanding of technical issues related to water quality and supplies, as well as a solid fiscal understanding of the cost pressures related to water demand and supply. As a wine grape and orchard grower, I have appreciated Dennis interest and willingness to consider the concerns of untreated water users in the South Livermore Valley area and bring them to the board and public. Dennis certainly understands our need for continued reliable, quality, and affordable water supplies and to increase our storage capacities and diversify our sources of water with affordability in mind. Given the drought we are in, more than ever we need Dennis to continue his steady leadership in stewarding both the treated and untreated water resources of our TriValley. Support Dennis Gambs for our Zone 7 Board of Directors!