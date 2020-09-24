Setareh Aslani, Dublin
I am a parent volunteer at Cottonwood Creek School and would like to share my experience and why I support Gabi Blackman for re-election to the Dublin Unified School District Board of Trustees.
Last year, with the help of our school’s wonderful administrator and staff, we hosted a science fair competition for sixth through eighth graders and a showcase for kindergarten through fifth grade students. Gabi enthusiastically volunteered to help judge the science fair.
Being an engineer myself, I was impressed by her knowledge in both physical and life sciences, as well as engineering design. She attended two days of judging sessions plus another day at the fair and conducted interviews with students in a professional manner. She studied the boards before students arrived, asked relevant questions for each project, and stayed after the interviews to write notes and feedback for all the students, encouraging them to continue their path in science.
Her face lit up as she talked to students and heard about their experiments. Her love and passion for students and science was also evident as she talked to K-5 students about their projects on the day of the fair.
I have noticed the same kind of dedication in her role as a trustee. Having a trustee like Gabi on the board is a huge asset to our school district. Her background in architecture (especially educational buildings) is a bonus for all the construction projects that DUSD has scheduled in the next few years.
I have observed her passion in providing the best learning opportunities for all students at the science fair, as well as at the board meetings, while listening to the points that are brought up. She truly has the best interest of students at heart and is a strong advocate for all of them. I urge everyone to vote for Gabi Blackman this November, I believe she is the clear choice.