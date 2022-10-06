Renee Tian, Pleasanton
I am an impassioned high school senior writing to endorse my support for who I believe deserves to be the future mayor of Livermore—John Marchand.
Whether in the cafes downtown or in the hills of Del Valle, Livermore exudes a homely natural ambience that I accredit to the work Mr. Marchand has done for the city in his former 9 years as mayor.
Meeting him showed me how much he cares about this city, and the well-being of all the people living here. He’s incredibly open and happy to talk about the work he has done here.
One of the things I was most concerned about was the usage of mental health professionals in police correspondence after learning about it in class. Knowing the importance of using real mental health professionals to respond to mental health calls helped me recognize the significance of Mr. Marchand’s support of the Crisis Assistance program.
Given that he has a proven track record with evident results, I feel entirely comfortable endorsing his campaign for mayor, and I hope to see him lead Livermore once again.
