Steve Berberich, Pleasanton
Referencing your comment regarding Donors on Pleasanton Council on October 27. As Julie’s Treasurer, I assure you that the 1,350 that you indicate as “gave to herself” was an accumulation of five local Pleasanton, individual donors that gave to her campaign. Julie has only accepted donations from individuals that live and work in Pleasanton. To date, she has not received money from special interest organizations, such as The California Real Estate PAC based in LA or The Lincoln Club of NorCal from Sacramento. Further, she has not received money from the Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 3 San Leandro or the Sheet Metal Workers Local 104 PAC in Livermore. Lastly, Jamie accepted $2,500 from Raindrop Investments in Livermore, as shown in her last filing. Both campaigns of Joel Liu and Jamie Yee have accepted PAC money from outside of the Pleasanton boundaries. Julie Testa is supported by local Pleasantonian’s for her reelection campaign and would like you to set the record straight based on your error noted above. We thank you Pleasantonian’s for your support to re-elect Julie Testa for City Council for District 3 on Nov. 8.