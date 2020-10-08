Michelle Hill, Livermore
Let’s re-elect Chuck Rogge for the Livermore School Board!
Chuck is a lifelong Livermore resident and attended multiple LVJUSD schools. He is “Dad” to a Livermore High Class of 2020 graduate and a track and field coach at LHS for the past 15 years.
As a school board incumbent, Chuck has an excellent understanding of our schools and community needs, and the requisite comprehension of how to make necessary changes happen within the public education setting. Additionally, he brings extensive experience from both the corporate world and emergency disaster preparedness environments to the LVJUSD role. The combination of all these critical skills, knowledge and abilities makes Chuck Rogge a necessity to have on our LVJUSD School Board.
You only have two LVJUSD candidate votes available on your ballot. Please join me in selecting Chuck Rogge as one of your votes! Our schools and community need him!