We must re-elect Sheriff Greg Ahern on June 7, 2022. There has never been a more critical time to have proven and experienced law enforcement leadership in this county. I am greatly concerned about the future of public safety in this county without an experienced and proven sheriff. I worked with Sheriff Ahern for several years to expand and improve services to the Tri-Valley region. This included starting the Tri-Valley Patrol Station to address severe traffic safety concerns, reduce emergency response times and improve quality of life issues in the valley. These investments have increased traffic safety, reduced illegal dumping and increased community engagement between the sheriff’s office and residents. Greg has done an outstanding job as our sheriff to make sure our sheriff’s office is prepared to provide an exceptional level of service to residents. Sheriff Ahern has done an extraordinary job in responding to and managing emergencies in our region, including wildfires, natural disasters, civil unrest and the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. I have watched Greg invest in four major areas to reduce crime and advance our communities. Sheriff Ahern has shown that prevention, enforcement, programs and service are the keys to reducing crime. He believes apprehending dangerous criminals while investing in our community through innovative programs, like youth sports, the deputy sheriff’s activities league and youth and family services, are proven strategies of modern policing. I hope you will join me in supporting Greg Ahern for Sheriff. He has the experience and tested skills to keep Alameda County safe. He deserves your vote.
Re-elect Sheriff Ahern
- Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty Ret., Spring Hill, TN
