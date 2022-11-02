Laurene Green, Pleasanton
As a Pleasanton resident, I support Julie Testa for re-election and hope you will too. Julie has always fought hard for Pleasanton’s interests at both the local and state level. Julie was quick to understand and move to address our PFAS water problem and works on committees to insure proper waste-water treatment and disposal. She has always supported the Energy & Environment Committee’s efforts and worked to secure its permanent status. Julie was also instrumental in creating the Tri-Valley Air Quality Community Alliance. Julie truly listens to the needs of our residents and works every day to realize them so that Pleasanton remains the great town that it is.