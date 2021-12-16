Owen Brovont, Livermore
Mr. Buchanan, there is an enormous difference between providing special support for veterans and providing special “programs for Black students.” Being “proud” of Las Positas for recognizing the need for this program is just another toe-tap and arm-wave at-tempting to legitimize a racist action by appealing to the “historically underserved” mantra as justification. Support to veterans is available to all veterans irrespective of their gender or ethnicity!
Having been pummeled as racists for more than 60 years, most people bear the accusations of historical guilt but don’t pay more than superficial attention because they know they are not personally culpable! This segment of society offers a submissive but insin-cere acquiescence to the racism masquerading as justified efforts to obtain equity in society. Opportunities are there, but the magni-tude and sincerity of efforts in using available tools for making the best of opportunities are lacking – except for the industrious and dedicated who prove the case by their conspicuous success.
A smaller segment of the population comprise those misguided vocal proponents responding to clever appeals to such nice sound-ing clichés as “equity” and “inclusion” as well as the nasty “white supremacy” and “white privilege.” Those willing Marxist subver-sives – yes, right here in Livermore – are another problem! Unfortunately, there is no easy way to tell them apart from the misguided zealots – no tattoos, no special uniforms, no marches under banners flying, no beerhall putsch to expose their real goals – predomi-nantly rely on the lazy ignorance of the general population while they undermine society. So, the best approach – if you want to keep your Republic and your freedoms – is to resist and reject all forms of racism and CRT anti-racist zealotry – especially those selling equity, inclusion, fairness, and anti-racism. This will deny the Marxists their most effective tools being used to subjugate you and your country, you know – America.
Mr. Scott, since I was not acquainted with either the Manhattan Institute or the American Enterprise Institute before reading your response to my letter, your allusion to diatribe was new to me – thank you for your demonstration. It did motivate me to do some research, and the information I obtained told me more about you than it informed me about my attitudes – of course it is inferential and is suggested only from a verbal sample. Your quotations, however, provided a sufficient insight to safely characterize your perception of our society – your indoctrination seems quite thorough!