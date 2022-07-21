Alan Marling, Livermore
The bad news is if the referendum against Eden Housing succeeds, the construction company would sue. And they would win. California law looks unkindly on cities trying to block affordable housing during a housing crisis. Not only would Livermore lose in court but also the construction company could renegotiate the project and build Eden Housing ten stories tall.
The good news is that’ll never happen because the referendum itself is illegal. The administrative decision made by the City Council cannot be changed by vote. The referendum organizers knew this but still deliberately wasted everyone’s time signing outside supermarkets, as a promotional stunt for Move Eden Housing and as a delay tactic.
Neither can Eden Housing be moved. The city doesn’t own the alternative land, and even if it did, trying to relocate the affordable housing would delay it by at least half a decade. Housing is a matter of social justice, and justice delayed is justice denied.
Campaigning to move Eden Housing is a continuation of the smoke and mirrors deception from Joan Seppala and The Independent. Strip away the unethical journalism and impossible promises, and you have a campaign platform against affordable housing. I would like to think Livermore is better than that.
The affordable housing is for people serving our meals at restaurants, people making our wine, people answering calls at the police station, and people teaching our kids. We owe so much to these workers, and to return their service by scornfully denying them a place to live is not becoming of Livermore.