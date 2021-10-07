Vic Avila, Livermore
City councils are many times accused of “Ready Aim, Aim, Aim,” getting bogged down on a proposal and never making a decision to actually pull the trigger and get it done. For councils to get a development proposal from the drawing board to the table takes innumerable hurdles to get over, different hurdles for each partner/player in the development proposal. The process runs well into the 15th inning; it seemingly takes forever to get the proposal to “lift-off” stage.
Once it is ready to be voted on, city councils then have their “bird in the hand,” and after all the effort to get that bird, it’s more valuable than any other bird in the bush, even if it’s not the bird that fits the needs of the community. Councils become intransigent, unwilling to consider improvements to their plan, because they’ve already gone into the 15th inning, and they want their bird in the hand.
Move Eden Housing across Railroad Avenue, make it a much better downtown for decades to come, and represent the interest of Livermore citizens.