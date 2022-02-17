David Ott, Pleasanton
A study from Johns Hopkins University recently reported that the COVID lockdowns only reduced deaths by 0.2%. This study confirmed what the Great Barrington Declaration stated back in Oct 2020 – a lockdown was not necessary. Our state and federal government leaders have lied to us for two years. Their false narrative has spread fear and control by making people believe that only the government can save us. This is false Marx doctrine at its finest. We should have never closed down schools and business and instead allowed herd immunity and vaccines to combat the covid. The lockdowns did far more harm than good to school children, people’s mental state and the economy. We would not be experiencing the terrible inflation that we are today had we kept the economy going and not printed trillions and trillions of dollars. The progressive left democrats are ruining our country.