Kevin Person, Livermore
A letter appearing in last week’s paper opined on the lack of benefit to the COVID lockdown.
Two studies in support were cited. One published by John Hopkins and the second being the Great Barrington Declaration.
After a little research here is what I learned:
In respect to the former;
It was a working paper written by three economists. One being PhD Steve A. Hanke, Professor of Applied Economics at John Hopkins. It was not peer reviewed and has not been endorsed by the University and doesn't represent an expert consensus on the subject of lockdowns.
As to the latter, the Great Barrington Declaration.
The document was quickly and emphatically rejected by the greater scientific and medical community, including top U.S. health officials, the World Health Organization and the United Kingdom government.
As soon as I can find a source with an impressive sounding title, I will be sending a letter to The Independent stating that the earth is flat and will remain so for at least the immediate future.