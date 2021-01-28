Werner Schlapfer, Livermore
After a series of letters to the editor, in the last one on Jan. 21, Owen Brovont warns us that our “ship of state” with the new “skipper,” Joe Biden, is steering toward Socialand, no doubt meaning socialism, rather than Freedomland, against the will of a large proportion of voters.
Conservatives like Brovont constantly warn us that the left (Democrats) will push the U.S. toward socialism and that we consequently would lose our freedoms. They do not seem to understand the difference between the socialism (or communism) of the former Soviet Union (or North Korea, Venezuela and Cuba) and today’s social democracies of Europe, like Denmark. It is news to me that Denmark has “terrible accommodations, shortages of common commodities, including food and toilet paper, a dismal, unpleasant environment.”
Progressives like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and AOC advocate policies that are common practice in Scandinavian and other Northern European countries. These are countries which generally are well-functioning social democracies and are thoroughly capitalistic, in fact, (they) have freer economies than the U.S. For example, Denmark ranks higher than the US in the free-market Heritage Foundation’s Index of Economic Freedom (8th for Denmark, 17th for the US). People in these countries are freer and happier than Americans. Real freedom is freedom from want.
We are behind the European social democracies as measured by almost every social indicator. They provide excellent health care for everybody, have much better unemployment insurance, paid parental leave, high quality and affordable or even free child care, better retirement benefits, better support of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and inexpensive higher education. These countries score better than us on indices that measure happiness, income inequality, economic freedom, trust in government, general wellbeing, elder care, child poverty rates, economic opportunity, quality of life, life expectancy, corruption, family policy, stress, intergenerational social mobility, employee protection, as well as infant and maternal mortality, obesity, teen pregnancy, drug overdose deaths, police killings, incarceration rates and gun violence.
Fixing these American inadequacies are the aims of progressives like Sanders, Warren or AOC. They do not advocate the old socialism, but rather modern social democracy compatible with capitalism. The often heard “The U.S. is the best country in the world” is no longer only not true, but it simply lulls us into complacency. We are the best, so nothing needs to change!
We must and can do better.