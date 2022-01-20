John Marchand, Livermore
Anyone who had questions regarding the validity of the “Livermore Mayor and Council Unfit to Serve” rally need only have attended the pathetic display last Saturday on the site of the approved Eden Housing development. It can honestly be said that there were more red balloons than people. A group calling itself “Making a Better Livermore” placed a half page ad in the Independent, urging all their supporters to join their protest. The group claims to speak for Livermore’s 57,000 voters and yet they could not even marshal 20 people to attend.
As we have come to expect from the followers of the “Group of Many Names,” they do not have the courage nor conviction to identify their leaders or followers. In contrast, everyone knows who our council members are, and they are out in our community almost every day. Conversely, when one looks up the websites of those factions continually complaining about the City’s approved downtown plan, they only identify themselves as “a group of Livermore residents.” Saturday proved that they are a very small group, apparently backed by endless resources.