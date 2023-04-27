We All Need Some
Theodore Schaefer, Livermore
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Republicans constantly threaten to “reform” Social Security which to GOP means cutting it off, probably by ending it for anyone under 50 years, thus avoiding the backlash from those who are now 50-100 years, but they never specify how they would reform it, so as to not alarm all Americans and be voted out. Shhh, it’s a secret!!
Real reform would be to end employee contributions at the current $160,000 per year (inflation-adjusted), at the current 6 3/4% rate, but the employer rate should increase to 10% and become unlimited in order to capture more contributions from the very highly paid class.
