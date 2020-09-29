Owen Brovont, Livermore
For me, the hardest part of writing is wavering motivation. I believe deeply in the ideals of America and I love my country passionately, but on occasion I feel overwhelmed by the sheer ignorance and selfishness often manifested as stupidity displayed by large parts of society. It has proven difficult to escape the paralyzing impact of the outrageous events and unlawful behavior of far too many citizens without incurring appropriate consequences, and instead, who appear to have garnered broad support. The society in which we live is suffering severely unhappy times full of illusions born of ideologically manufactured confusion nourished and amplified by ignorance. The resulting poor judgment has become chronic and employed to nurture chaos and encourage the disgraceful uncivil behavior that must inevitably follow. It has been conspiratorially decided by entities comfortably exercising their schemes under false colors and in darkened corners that society shall not be permitted to evolve organically, but instead shall be driven to a designated destination. Society is being shepherded down the track laid out by those who consider their opinions and goals superior to the natural evolutionary processes that brought American society to the verge of successfully achieving self-governance by the common man as envisioned in the Declaration of Independence and our Constitution.
Society is being manipulated, often very subtly, by forces that believe they are justified in denying people the right to make their own decisions about how to live their lives in a social context. The noose around the neck of our freedom is drawing ever tighter and soon will surely strangle America with a garrote of socialist tyranny, as it has done in many parts of the world at the cost of 10s of millions of lives.
Contemporary life in America has become alarmingly disturbing owing to the absence of civility, the conspicuous lack of integrity demonstrated daily by our political leaders, and the rank dishonesty that form the tools of political maneuvering using an ideologically deformed association with rational thought. The utter dishonesty of the news media flows from the ideological beliefs that, by their actions, they claim to legitimize their betrayal of America.
A clear point needs to be made: Those who continue to support the leadership of the political left must accept that morally they are just as responsible for the ugliness, mayhem, and incivility of our times.