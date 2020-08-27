Tamara Reus, Livermore
A recent letter in support of President Donald Trump argued that specific reasons to vote against him hadn’t been provided in past letters. There are numerous examples.
Trump claimed to provide income-tax relief for middle-class Americans, but most of his tax cut benefited the top 1% of this country’s wealthiest taxpayers. Many homeowners are paying thousands more in taxes due to the elimination of deductions.
Trump has been pushing to eliminate the Affordable Care Act even though most Americans support it. He wants to benefit insurance companies over the people who cannot get medical care without it.
Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for conditioning the provision of aid to Ukraine on investigating Joe Biden, his political opponent. The only reason he wasn’t removed from office is that his Republican apologists blocked a meaningful trial in the Senate.
Trump refused to push for stricter gun-control legislation in the wake of numerous mass shootings, such as the Las Vegas shooting where 58 people were killed and the 2019 El Paso shooting where 23 people were killed, despite the fact that most Americans support at least background checks for gun owners.
Trump rolled back environmental regulations to protect our air and our oceans. He withdrew from the Kyoto Climate Accords. He has denied climate change despite the fact that it’s devastating impacts are growing more pronounced as witnessed by the fires that are destroying large parts of the Bay Area.
Trump refused to condemn the Russians for putting a bounty on U.S. troops in Afghanistan. These soldiers, who are putting their lives on the line for us, are not worth his time.
After the Charlottesville incident in which a white supremacist drove into a crowd of protesters, killing a young woman, Trump tweeted that there were “very fine people” on both sides at the rally. There is nothing commendable about white supremacy.
Trump has failed to provide leadership in the wake of COVID-19. His disregard of his own scientific advisors has resulted in unnecessary illnesses and deaths of Americans.
I could go on, but letters have a word limit. Trump has done considerable damage. Things will only get much worse if he is re-elected. We are at a crossroads. The United States needs a real leader who will put people first and will act in our best interests. Joe Biden is that person.