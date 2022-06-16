Steven Fox, Livermore
Today I read a laughable editorial comment by Mike Grant that claims two things that simply aren't true:
1- His first claim was that gun laws don't work. I think Mike wants us all to forget that America passed a bill that banned assault style guns quite a while ago. And almost as soon as that ban took effect, violent crimes and gun deaths dropped dramatically. Unfortunately, the GOP allowed that assault gun ban to expire after 10 years. And not that surprisingly, as soon as that ban was lifted, gun deaths and violent crimes both rose dramatically. Mike and those like him want us all to forget that. In fact, those like Mike don't even want to agree to something as sane as more efficient background checks in a country that has far more gun deaths than any country in the industrialized world.
2- Mike also wants people to believe that Biden is the worst president in American history but offers not one fact to back that statement up. Which is weird considering Biden has dropped unemployment and lowered this country's deficit by $1.3 trillion AND raised our country's GDP dramatically from what he inherited by the recession that the previous president left us all in. For some reason, those like Mike never talk about those numbers. They only want to talk about an inflation that is WORLDWIDE due to lack of supply (due to COVID) and strangely want to blame Biden for that WORLDWIDE inflation.