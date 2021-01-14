Paul Postolaki, Livermore
While driving this past May, by chance I heard Gov. Newsom deliver a speech on the Covid-19 pandemic.
As expected, it contained all the necessary sound bites about pulling together to combat the viral scourge. It was also punctuated with references to the aid Sacramento would dispense, even as it shuttered more businesses.
These portions were unremarkable, however. It wasn’t his grandstanding that captured my attention. Instead, it was the governor’s remarks as he introduced his speech that had me almost pulling off the road in disbelief.
On that May 1, Gov. Newsom chose to begin his press conference by offering his salutations to all the important workers across the globe who had made May Day an important date in history. While this was a seemingly innocent segue, to me, Newsom’s praise was the equivalent of Trump infamously asserting that there were “many good people on both sides,” as the president sought to place a fig leaf over racist hatred.
You see, the United States celebrates its workers, but the sticking point is that it holds these celebrations in September on a holiday called Labor Day. Otherwise, and evidently for Gov. Newsom, the proletarian workers and the political ideologues who parade each May Day, instead make up a catalog of every socialist and communist organization or nation that has opposed the West for the past 100 years.
My mom, who passed away in 2019, could have confirmed this for you. While Newsom and I are the same age, my mother spent her childhood in a Russian gulag as a slave laborer making bricks for Comrade Stalin. Her experience is testimony that a socialist worker’s paradise is just as abhorrent as anything else.
Fast forwarding to the present, although I miss her, I am very glad that my mom didn’t have to hear the governor speak about saving California by annihilating its private enterprise; but, isn’t that what you’d expect from someone who valued May Day more than Labor Day?
We Californians are almost two-thirds of the way to triggering a recall of this socialist worker-praising, French Laundry-dining hypocrite. If your parents lived through WWII, Korea, or Vietnam, if you’ve served in the military, or if you just feel that California has been mismanaged, now is the time to sign the recall petition. I urge you to go online to find out how to do so today.