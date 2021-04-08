Frank Lynn, Pleasanton
I'm for the Gavin Newsom recall, not because I'm a far-right Trump supporter.
I'm far from that. I'm for the little guy.
I'm for the guys and gals who lost their job but couldn't get EDD payments from a system they paid into – while scammers collected billions. I'm for retirees who own one rental and rely on that money for income - who couldn't collect rent for over a year now or get new tenants because Gavin wouldn't let them. I'm for the teachers who were reluctant to go back to work without being vaccinated.
I'm for the small-business restaurant owners who went into soul-crushing amounts of debt and prepared for outdoor dining this last winter, only for it to be inexplicably shut down with no data to support the decision. I'm for small-business gym owners who got massively fined for trying to provide a safe outlet for people to be healthy. I'm for those with health conditions who couldn't get vaccinated when their peers in other states did, because Gavin screwed up by hiring Blue Shield to administer the vaccine via a no-bid contract – because they gave him $1 million in campaign contributions.
On the national level, the Republican Party has done things to make themselves irrelevant in California. But we can't give a pass to an inept, corrupt, hypocrite who failed when tested by a crisis and continues to screw over the little guy – just because he has a (D) by his name.
Recall Newsom!