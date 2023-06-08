Gary Mansfield, Livermore

As an avid swimmer and retired safety professional, it was frustrating to read about YET ANOTHER drowning at Lake Del Valle (“Del Valle Drowning Victim Identified as San Jose Man” Independent article on June 1, 2023.) These drowning incidents occur almost every summer – like clockwork. At the risk of being accused of ‘blaming the victim’ – I believe that the Independent could serve the public better by finding out and publishing the CAUSE of this drowning.