Gary Mansfield, Livermore
As an avid swimmer and retired safety professional, it was frustrating to read about YET ANOTHER drowning at Lake Del Valle (“Del Valle Drowning Victim Identified as San Jose Man” Independent article on June 1, 2023.) These drowning incidents occur almost every summer – like clockwork. At the risk of being accused of ‘blaming the victim’ – I believe that the Independent could serve the public better by finding out and publishing the CAUSE of this drowning.
These drownings don’t just happen – most (if not all) are completely preventable. Although some information may not be available yet, in the interest of preventing future drownings the following questions should be answered and made public:
How many people were on the boat?
How many approved, personal floatation devices (“life jackets”) were on the boat?
Were people on the boat WEARING life jackets?
Was the victim wearing a life jacket when he entered the water?
Did the victim know how to swim?
Did ANYONE on the boat know how to swim?
Did consumption of alcohol contribute to the accident?
I also wonder if the boat (and occupants) received any sort of safety inspection before being allowed onto the lake.
If The Independent would publish such information, it might go at least a little way to preventing the next drowning.