Maryann Brent, Livermore
Bob Woerner agreed to explore relocating the Eden Housing project off the Lucky site across Railroad Avenue.
That action would allow for an expansion of Stockmen’s Park and could double the housing for the workforce community.
Eden Housing’s current plan, as presented at the City Council Zoom Workshop on Dec. 7, 2020, looks nothing like renderings of the past. Now, the 130 units form two opposing monolithic blocks 65 feet apart and include underground parking for one car per unit. Although Eden housing has done its best to comply with the city’s request, the current plan looks too dense for the site. Furthermore, many believe the Lucky site was never an appropriate space for housing.
The Dec. 7 city staff presentation reminded viewers that during the 2018 outreach, 75 out of 76 respondents included housing in the site plan. However, at that time, it was not publicly known that the part of Eden’s funding package requiring affordable housing did not have a rigid location requirement. If the outreach respondents had known this, they might have removed all housing from the site.
Alternatively, with housing removed from the site, Stockmen’s Park could be expanded to L Street. A park is an appropriate use of that space. Parks have known economic value. They would draw local and visiting customers to our First Street businesses. A downtown park could be used as a marketing tool.
Furthermore, a park in downtown Livermore would make it unique in the region for a city its size. Besides the obvious human health benefits, a park would brand Livermore as an environmental champion, and a park in our downtown would enhance Livermore’s identity as a wine producing center.
Mr. Woerner, Livermore’s current demand greatly exceeds 130 units. Please help our workforce by building many more units across the street from the current plan. Expand Stockmen’s Park to help Livermore’s economy recover from this Covid-19 pandemic. Can you find a way?