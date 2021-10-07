Alan Marling, Livermore
Representative Swalwell, Speaker Pelosi and progressive leaders in Congress were all correct to insist on the passage of the reconciliation bill. Senator Feinstein must join Senator Padilla and work to pass the intact bill, which was already a compromise. It will pay for itself by closing tax loopholes, and its price tag is paltry compared to our military budget and the cost of doing nothing.
The USA needs to Build Back Better with this reconciliation bill, and it must pass the Senate before the House votes on the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The best thing I can say about the latter bill is that it’s insufficient.
Please do call your Representative and Senators and tell them to take action to rebuild our country.