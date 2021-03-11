Ben Barrientos, Livermore
Someone has to get to the City Council and show them the "Way".
The "Way" is to see into the future with an eye to Open Spaces. We had it correct the first time. A large, grass field with a variety of trees, benches with people's names on them, dedicated to the wisdom of the city leaders, maybe some flowers native to the area, and children playing under the watchful eyes of a parent as the spouse wanders off to browse and shop in the nearby stores.
Later, the entire family would check on the science displays at the Science Museum or peek in at the Black Box Theatre. Then, when hunger set in, they'd chose from a variety of restaurants and walk over to enjoy a family meal.
Instead, what they are proposing to be built downtown now is a configuration shaped like a canyon. If you want a manmade canyon, take a trip to South San Francisco. There are three massive housing structures being built. Now there is a canyon!
Please reconsider your development of our downtown, and go back to the plan the majority of residents of Livermore originally voted for.