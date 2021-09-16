Rifka Several, Livermore
Our community has stood firmly in favor of open space preservation for future generations. I would like us to extend that commitment to establishing a great downtown park area for our citizens, visitors and to support businesses and nonprofits.
High-density housing should not crowd out park space reserved for everyone to enjoy. And now the contamination issue needs to be considered in terms of community health, project time delays and cost.
Our downtown is the heart of Livermore and we have worked so hard to keep it vibrant and historic — the perfect place for a great downtown park.