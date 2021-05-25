Linda Milanese
My husband Don and I have lived in Livermore for a long time. We’ve raised 3 kids here. I’m a former Livermore High School teacher and Don was an original founder of Las Positas College. I say this because, needless to say, we care a great deal about our town.
We do believe there’s a pressing need for affordable housing, but we also believe preserving open space downtown is just as important.
I think the controversy about Eden Housing has deteriorated to an “us vs. them” situation that is unnecessary. We all support both housing and open space. We can have both by moving the housing a short walk away.
City Council, please reconsider the present plan and make it a win-win for both sides of this fabricated controversy.