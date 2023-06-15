Bernard Cabanne, Livermore
Are you concerned about the increased noise from planes and small jets flying too low over residential neighborhoods in the last few months? Have trouble having a conversation in your backyard due to airplane noise? Are you concerned about the excessive noise and vibrations from jet flights at night? Please save the date!!! On Monday June 26th, the Livermore City Council will consider a new Airport Development and Leasing Policy. Unfortunately, this new airport policy does not address noise impacts, a transition to unleaded aviation fuel, air pollution concerns or prohibit the use of PFAS generating activities. Further, the expansion policy allows the city to initiate and solicit fixed based operators for air cargo without demonstrating a need for this service. The city initiative, in direct conflict with the 2010 Airport Resolution, allows planners to work with applicants without public access to documents unless the public files a public records act request. There are many additions, mitigating conditions, and restrictions that can be added for a better policy.