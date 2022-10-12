Jill Miller, Pleasanton
I support Julie Testa for city council. She is a longtime Pleasanton resident (30+ years) who serves the people of this city. She is an admirable public servant who isn’t afraid of asking tough questions. When the pandemic first hit, I personally saw Julie volunteering with Meals on Wheels, delivering food to homebound seniors, on many occasions. When the city was deciding whether or not to buy five new vehicles, it was Julie who asked whether some of them ought to be hybrids, in light of our new Climate Action Plan. It is Julie who works to preserve our historic downtown, supporting reasonable growth focused on much needed low-income housing. It is Julie who prioritizes resident interests over special interests, pledging to take no campaign contributions from developers or those who expect something in return.