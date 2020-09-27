Jerry Pentin, Pleasanton
Every now and then in a lifetime, you meet someone that you know will impact your life in a very positive way - Steve Maher is one of those people.
I first met him when Hart Middle School was opened and did a tour with him. His enthusiasm, his passion and his drive were incredibly present when he described how this school would serve his students, teachers and parents. Since that time, I’ve come to know Steve in a more professional role through a Pleasanton Councilmember/PUSD Trustee relationship. Years later, that same enthusiasm, passion and drive are still prevalent, if not enhanced, as he embraces his role as president of the PUSD Board of Trustees.
Our school district, our students and our community are blessed that Steve is still willing to serve after more than 40 years. I wholeheartedly support his candidacy for a second term as a school district trustee.