Mary Carter, Livermore
As a lifelong resident and member of a family that has lived in Livermore for six generations, it saddens me to see what is happening to downtown Livermore.
Here, we had a chance to make our downtown even greater in a manner such as Healdsburg. Instead, it’s going the route of Walnut Creek. To those that think that high-density housing, no parking, and heavy traffic belong downtown, please take your values to Walnut Creek and leave Livermore’s downtown the way it should be, charming and a place to shop and dine.
To those responsible, please stop and reevaluate your vision for downtown Livermore, so it is better aligned with what the majority of residents want.