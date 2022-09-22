This message is my response to two “Who is Listening?” letters that were published in The Independent. Both letters are similar to each other. One letter was published on September 9, 2022, and the other was published on September 15, 2022. The first letter states that “85% of Livermore registered voters did not sign the Referendum,” which IMPLIES the majority of voters either do not care about Eden Housing project’s location and its 4-story massive design, or that voters agree with the location which the past and current Livermore City Councils have vigorously promoted. The second letter is similar to the first letter by mentioning that 45,000 voters did not sign the petition.
As one of the volunteer signature gatherers, I want to point out a few things:
The signatures from ALL Livermore voters are not required for submission of a referendum.
The signatures gathered for the petition far exceeded the number required. The signatures gathered totaled 8,053 with 5,702 signatures required. Therefore, the quantity exceeds the requirement by 2,351 signatures within the mandatory 30-day period.
The vast majority of people that I and other volunteer signature gatherers spoke to were in favor of moving Eden’s affordable housing to a better location to allow for a downtown park.
Not only has Livermore’s City Council broken its promises (see Save Livermore Downtown ad, page 5, in September 15, 2022 edition), including its promise to provide affordable housing for teachers and first-responders, but it has strategically placed obstacles to prevent the effort by residents who have the long-term vision to improve Livermore by having a downtown park, adequate parking, and more affordable housing, including for teachers, first-responders, and others who work in service industries, at a different location.
Livermore needs a new mayor and new City Council members who are willing to listen to their constituents, willing to think outside the box with new ideas, and willing to change their decisions based on new information. Please vote Mony Nop for Mayor, Carol Wahrer for District 1 City Council, and Ben Barrientos for District 2 City Council.
Please vote for candidates who respectively listen to our citizens and who work to preserve the character of our unique downtown.