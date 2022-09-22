Carol Silva, Livermore

This message is my response to two “Who is Listening?” letters that were published in The Independent.  Both letters are similar to each other.  One letter was published on September 9, 2022, and the other was published on September 15, 2022.  The first letter states that “85% of Livermore registered voters did not sign the Referendum,” which IMPLIES the majority of voters either do not care about Eden Housing project’s location and its 4-story massive design, or that voters agree with the location which the past and current Livermore City Councils have vigorously promoted.  The second letter is similar to the first letter by mentioning that 45,000 voters did not sign the petition. 