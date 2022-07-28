Alan Marling, Livermore
The Move Eden Housing campaign claims the signatures they gathered gives them a mandate. Nothing could be further from the truth. The people they paid to lurk outside supermarkets pitched the referendum as a way to help house the homeless. People signed in support of affordable housing like Eden, not against it. They wouldn’t have been so quick to sign if the paid gatherers had been at all truthful, say if they had said, “Will you waste a few minutes of your time to delay local affordable housing another year, to satisfy the whims of plutocrats Joan Seppala and Jean King, who think they own the town and are furious they don’t own the city council, yet. Anyway, sign here.”