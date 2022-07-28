Ted Schaefer, Livermore
The city clerk MUST verify the 8000 signatures gathered for the referendum.
Ted Schaefer, Livermore
The city clerk MUST verify the 8000 signatures gathered for the referendum.
This is democracy in action to negate a purely un-democratic initiative to tie the hands of any future city council, which would be a terrible precedent and totally illegal, especially just months before an election in November.
The Eden project is on the wrong side of the street, too tall, too wide, and has no breaks between buildings. It looks for all purposes to be a medieval prison wall.
Eden was sold to the public as housing for public servants, like teachers, firepersons, police, librarians, etc. But that was so much propaganda to gain voter support, and they all make too much money to qualify.
So, who will qualify to rent at Eden?? Those who were born and raised in Livermore, or from anywhere?
What age groups could rent there--young, elderly, or any age?
What marital status will be allowed --only young singles, only marrieds with/without children, divorced, widowed, etc. Who decides? Who sets occupant preferences or percentage quotas by class?
Is there a minimum income to qualify for rental, or will Eden just be home to the homeless and very marginally employed? How soon will Eden devolve into Section 8 housing like elsewhere at their properties?
Eden must be moved across the street-- or to small parcels throughout the city, or to subsidized apartments at Legacy -- and Livermore should build a beautiful downtown park for future generations of Livermore families to meet at and enjoy, like thousands of towns across California and America.
