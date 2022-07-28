Johnna Thompson, Livermore
Livermore's city council seems to have no end of dirty tricks to try to thwart the efforts of Livermore's citizens to preserve the character of our downtown. Its refusal to accept the signatures of more than 8000 of its constituents who disagree with its previous anti-democratic machinations to fast-track the Eden housing development ahead of November's council election is just the latest ploy to foist on all of us the council's ill-conceived and unpopular vision of a housing-dense city center. Council members have essentially told every one of those 8000 good-faith signers that their voices don't matter in this city.