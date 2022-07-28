Carol Silva, Livermore

I oppose the currently proposed location of Eden Housing at L Street and Railroad Avenue.  Recently I was talking to one of my friends about the relatively recent changes and the proposed changes to Livermore’s downtown, specifically the 4-story Legacy complex at the old Groth Brothers site and the location of the yet-to-be-built 4-story Eden Housing complex.  My friend stated that she knew absolutely no one who wants Eden Housing to be built at the old Lucky site.  She asked me if I knew anyone who wants Eden Housing to be built at that location.  I thought for a moment trying to recall if I personally knew anyone who wanted it built there and then I told her, “I don’t know anyone who wants Eden built across the street from the monstrosity of the Legacy apartments.”