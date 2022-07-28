I oppose the currently proposed location of Eden Housing at L Street and Railroad Avenue. Recently I was talking to one of my friends about the relatively recent changes and the proposed changes to Livermore’s downtown, specifically the 4-story Legacy complex at the old Groth Brothers site and the location of the yet-to-be-built 4-story Eden Housing complex. My friend stated that she knew absolutely no one who wants Eden Housing to be built at the old Lucky site. She asked me if I knew anyone who wants Eden Housing to be built at that location. I thought for a moment trying to recall if I personally knew anyone who wanted it built there and then I told her, “I don’t know anyone who wants Eden built across the street from the monstrosity of the Legacy apartments.”
Barry Fadem, the attorney for the Move Eden Housing organization, is quoted a number of times in the July 21st edition of The Independent, in the news article entitled, “City Clerk Declines to Process Referendum.” Mr. Fadem provides both Election Code specifications and case law to support that the city clerk is in violation of her duties by refusing to process the referendum signatures on the petition that was signed by more than 8,000 registered Livermore voters.
I ask the Livermore City Council to allow Livermore voters a voice on the location of Eden Housing. This is something that should have been done a long time ago instead of strategically fighting against voters, who have to organize against the Council’s decisions so there can be a better downtown that respects Livermore’s history and that benefits all Livermore citizens and visitors.