Carol Chargin, Livermore
Livermore citizens approved Proposition P, the plan for the redevelopment of downtown Livermore. The plan had the layout for a hotel, apartments, the economic requirements for the people living in the apartments, retail areas, a central park, and parking structures. But, when the City Council presented its plan, most of the components had changed. Now there would have to be a separate parking area for the hotel guests, which the city would initially finance. The number of apartments had increased, which would increase the population density of the downtown area, an already congested area. No longer would people of moderate income, such as teachers and firemen, be allowed in the apartments. Only low-income applicants would be allowed. To accommodate the increase in the number of apartments, the apartment buildings would add on approximately another 2 floors, creating a tunnel effect between First and Railroad Avenue along L Street. The even more inadequate parking garage on the corner of First and L would be about 4+ stories high adding to the tunnel effect. The Central Park for the citizens of Livermore disappeared.