John Hogan, Livermore
The recent gathering of signatures for a proposed referendum in town made me wonder about the nature and function of the referendum process. So, I did some research. Here’s what I found.
I found that a referendum is a method for people to rescind some types of governmental action, an essential component of our democracy. While elected officials represent the will of the people through their policy decisions, residents have a stake in those decisions.
It must be understood that not every decision is subject to a referendum. Only policy decisions—that is, legislative acts—are subject to being referended. Referendums do not and cannot apply to other types of actions, such as administrative actions.
What is the difference between legislative and administrative actions and why does that difference matter? Once policy is voted on, the action moves from legislating (deciding to do something) to administering the decision (getting something done).
Deciding something is different from implementing something. For example, I’m going to build an ADU in my backyard. My decision (action) to build the ADU is the policy. To implement that policy (complete the job) requires a number of administrative actions.
That’s on a personal level. On a city level, city councils make policy. Any given policy is subject to referendum. However, once that policy shifts from legislation to administration, the referendum process no longer applies.
Why is this? If any administrative action at any time during the process could be subject to referendum, then nothing would ever get done. If individuals and businesses believe that the entities they do business with are subject to such arbitrary behavior, they cannot trust that those entities will follow through and will not engage with them.
Trust matters. Limiting the referendum process to challenging policy decisions preserves that trust. Capricious attempts to misuse the referendum process destroys trust and hinders human interaction, which has both ethical and legal ramifications for communities.
Given this information, I guess the final question is why would anyone with the resources to understand these salient differences between legislation and administration, bother with the collection of signatures for a referendum that cannot and does not have legal validity?